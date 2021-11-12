By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs.

The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, November 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,800,806 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,904 cases among residents and 17,453 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,480 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,982 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

