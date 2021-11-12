By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pet Expo is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Highlights include a pet costume contest, photos with "Santa Paws," adoption opportunities and the National Dachshund Races.
The Pet Expo is open 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can learn more here.