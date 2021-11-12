VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Oakland, Pitt Police, Pittsburgh News, Suspicious Man, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKLAND (KDKA) – A search has begun for a man who is suspected of harassing a student near Pitt’s campus.

READ MORE: Fayette County WWII Veteran Gets Knighted

Pitt Police say a man continually tried to drape a blanket around a student’s shoulders on Sunday.

READ MORE: Multiple People Hospitalized In Crash In Westmoreland County

Police also believe he may have tried this same thing with other students.

Police said they know the man’s identity, they just need to find him.

MORE NEWS: Florida Student Facing Felony Charges For Calling In Threat to Canon-McMillan High School

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details