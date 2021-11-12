CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Andy Sheehan
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Police SWAT

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are looking for whoever slashed the tires on half a dozen SWAT vehicles.

The Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team stands ready to respond to critical situations 24/7 but luckily they weren’t summoned early Thursday morning. That’s when someone or some people slashed the tires of about a half dozen SWAT vehicles where they are kept in the city’s West End.

READ MORE: Hunter Convicted Of Shooting Ohio Wildlife Officer Investigating Poaching

(Photo: KDKA)

Sources say the incident happened sometime around 3 a.m. when the vehicles were apparently unattended. The damaged vehicles have been taken to the city’s repair garage for new tires and repairs to whatever other damage they’ve sustained.

READ MORE: Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division Launches Angel Tree Program

Police are looking for whoever is responsible and issued this statement:

“A number of Public Safety vehicles were vandalized overnight in the Crafton/Sheraden area. The vehicles are undergoing repairs. At no time was service to the public disrupted. The incident is under investigation.”

MORE NEWS: Trial Begins In Lawsuit Over Pennsylvania School Funding

All these vehicles should be back in service in a day or two, but police are taking this incident very seriously and aim to find whoever did it.