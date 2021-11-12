Check out what’s coming up on our next show NOVEMBER 13 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
-We're headed backstage with 412 Rock Stars Bret Michaels from Poison & Scott Blasey from the Clarks, to hear their own personal Pittsburgh sports stories!
-Get a good look at one of the most comprehensive Pens card collections in existence from Tom Sterling!
-A Pirates superfan looks back on what it was like growing up in Roberto Clemente’s hometown and then meeting Luis, the son of the Great One. Meet Evia Johnson from Houston.
-These turf monsters are the literal foundation of our Steelers players… 412 Painter Cody Sabol shares what inspires their art for the 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative.
-What happens when a lifelong Steelers fan from New Jersey finally makes it to a game? Meet Maurice Bryant.
-And, wondering what to buy the fan in your life this holiday? Well, wonder no more! We’ve got your 2021 Pittsburgh Sports Holiday Gift Guide!
Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh's CW! Set your DVRs…You won't want to miss it!
