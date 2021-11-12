PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We hit 71 degrees yesterday!

Whoa.

I knew and mentioned there was a chance but to do that this late in the season is impressive. It isn’t the first time we have hit 70 degrees this late in the year. In fact, yesterday’s high wasn’t even five degrees within the record high.

It is not common though.

First came the heat then came overnight rain with most places seeing right at 0.15” of an inch of rain. Grab the shades because we are going to see plenty of sunshine this morning with temperatures back in the 50s for highs this afternoon.

I can’t rule out a couple of sprinkles for this afternoon but it wouldn’t be much. Rain chances return tonight around midnight.

Rain tonight will be light but will persist through the rest of Saturday morning.

Rain will change over to snow after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. It looks like the best chance for snow this weekend in Pittsburgh will likely occur on Saturday morning.

With temperatures remaining over 32 degrees on Saturday in most places, the snow will be nothing more than a nuisance at most. Places along I-80, in the snow belt, and the Laurel highlands will all have not only slick spots possible but some accumulating snow will also be possible.

Snow will likely be more widespread on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Oddly enough it appears the rain-snow line sets up along or just north of the Allegheny-Butler Co. line. I think if you’re in Pittsburgh you’re mainly looking at light rain.

If you are in Butler you should be expecting to see mostly snow.

Temperatures overnight will drop to around 32 degrees south of I-80 and well below 32 for places north of I-80 and in the Laurels on Monday.

This could cause issues for drivers out early so please remain weather aware.

