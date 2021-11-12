By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is in custody and police have ruled that a body found along the railroad tracks was a homicide.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were made aware of an unresponsive man along the railroad tracks near Creek Street in Scott Township.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man dead as he suffered multiple stab wounds.

Allegheny County Police were called to assist Scott Township Police and homicide detectives began an investigation.

They were able to determine that 28-year-old Vendell Nasir III of Carnegie was the suspect in the stabbing.

Nassir was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

He is currently housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.