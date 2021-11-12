VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Check your freezer, especially if you frequent Trader Joe’s, because a certain brand of chicken patty has been recalled.

The USDA’s Food Safety And Inspection Service announced they have recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties that could be contaminated with pieces of bone.

Included in the recall is the Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with the following lot codes:

  • 2281
  • 2291
  • 2311
  • 2351
  • 2361
  • 2371
  • 2441
  • 2522
  • 2521
  • 2531
  • 2561
  • 2591
  • 2601
  • 2671
  • 2721
So far, there have been no adverse reactions to these products, but consumer complaints have been filed.

The product should be either thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

You can get full details on the USDA FSIS website at this link.