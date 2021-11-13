By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained in a shooting.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 100 block of E. Commons for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Medics began performing first aid and he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his wounds.
Police do not have anyone in custody and are continuing to investigate.
