By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Thanksgiving approaches a local man wants people to think about farmers in western Pennsylvania.

Simon Huntley, who grew up on a farm in Greene County, has developed technology that allows customers to get fresh produce from farms delivered right to their homes.

It’s an online service called, “Harvie” — short for harvest.

It involves 75 to 100 local producers that supply fresh grocery products door-to-door.

Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Huntley says his service cuts out the middle man by eliminating supply chain issues and helping farmers succeed.

“One thing that we see is that the UCA puts out … what they call the farmer share of dollar, so how much of each dollar you spend in the grocery store [that] goes back to farms. And in the national supply chain, it’s 14 cents. And at Harvie, it’s 55 cents, so like four times that, so we’re really proud we’re supporting local farms and feeding people great food.”

Huntley says most produce in the grocery store travels 1,500 miles to the shelves, while Harvie’s comes from within 100 miles.