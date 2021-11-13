By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Traffic was backing up in New Castle on Friday — but with good reason.

A local church was buying gas for everyone.

Victory Family Church held a ‘Free Fuel Friday’ at the BP gas station on Wilmington Road.

They pumped $20 worth of gas for each of the first 150 drivers.

“Gas prices are up and times are tough. We wanted to bless the community here in New Castle,” said Pastor John Owens.

This is the fourth time the Victory Family Church has done this.

They say they hope the example inspires others to do good in their communities.