By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Children’s clothing retailer Hanna Andersson is recalling two products: the baby long sleeve wiggle sets and its baby ruffle rompers.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snaps on both items can detach, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The recall covers more than 7,000 pieces of clothing in total fitting children ages 0 months to 3 years.

No injuries have been reported, but you are advised to stop using the clothes immediately.

You can return the products for a full refund.