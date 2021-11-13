By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Children’s clothing retailer Hanna Andersson is recalling two products: the baby long sleeve wiggle sets and its baby ruffle rompers.READ MORE: West Virginia Opens First Medical Cannabis Dispensary
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snaps on both items can detach, posing a choking hazard for young children.READ MORE: Last Day To Enter Pittsburgh's 19th Annual Gingerbread House Competition
The recall covers more than 7,000 pieces of clothing in total fitting children ages 0 months to 3 years.
No injuries have been reported, but you are advised to stop using the clothes immediately.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Area, Western Pa. Get First Snowfall Of The Season
You can return the products for a full refund.