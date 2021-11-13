By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local community center received a special visit from a certain four-legged friend.READ MORE: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Calls On West Virginians To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot
Zane, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Comfort Dog, stopped by the South Side Market House HAL Senior Center along with Officer Butch.READ MORE: Greene Co. Man Creates Online Service For Fresh Produce Delivery Directly From Farms
MORE NEWS: West Virginia Opens First Medical Cannabis Dispensary
Citiparks said that the members “truly enjoyed the visit” and that there was “nothing better than the unconditional love of a dog.”