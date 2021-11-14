By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s official – the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh has a new bishop.

On Sunday, Rev. Doctor Ketlen A. Solak was officially seated as bishop in a service at Trinity Cathedral downtown.

She takes over from the presiding bishop of the diocese, Bishop Michael Curry, who celebrated and preached this morning at the Church of the Atonement in Carnegie.

“I am aware of the great deal of work and foundation that has been laid so that part is not mine,” she said on Saturday. “It has been done by the bishop before me. An agreement was made between the two factions and so for me, it’s a matter of continuing to foster a relationship that is built on mutual respect and I would even say, I hope affection.

Solak becomes the first woman to lead the Diocese and the Haitian native is also the first person of color to be ordained as bishop.