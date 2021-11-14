By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – Help is on the way for the Penguins following a tough 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
This afternoon the team activated four players off of the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List, including captain Sidney Crosby, and defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel.
All four players are expected to be in the lineup for tonight's divisional matchup against the Washington Capitals.
Also back behind the bench will be Penguins’ Head Coach Mike Sullivan who had also been in the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol.
In corresponding moves, the Penguins have assigned Drew O'Connor, P.O. Joseph, Juuso Riikola, and Louis Domingue to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Penguins and Capitals will face-off tonight at 7:00 at Capital One Arena.