By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

The team announced that Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and would not be starting on Sunday against the Lions.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus.

The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

It’s widely believed that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback in place of Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with the team due to other lingering injuries, giving Rudolph reps with the first-team offense during the week.

This is yet another injury the Steelers are dealing with on offense, as wide receiver Chase Claypool will also not play due to a toe injury.

