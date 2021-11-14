By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Steelers player has sustained an injury in what has been a close game against the Detroit Lions.
Trai Turner is the latest to be ruled as questionable for the rest of the game at Heinz Field, according to Steelers Communication Director Burt Lauten.
READ MORE: Bodies Of Couple Missing 3 Years Believed To Be Found In Ohio River
#Steelers G Trai Turner sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021
He has an ankle injury from today’s game.
He has an ankle injury from today's game.

The seriousness of this injury is not known at this time.
