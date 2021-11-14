By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — For more than eight years, local groups have been working to get unwanted guns off the streets of Wikinsburg.

On Saturday, the Wilkinsburg Police Department and the Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace held their annual gun buy back event.

Those with unwanted guns, ammo, and other mentions could give them back in exchange for a gift card.

Organizers say the event went pretty well.

“Last year was a low year because of COVID and we weren’t sure how today would go between COVID and the cold and the first Saturday really getting some snow here, but we had people right at 10:00, we had a line, and we had a lot of activity the first hour,” said Pastor Janet Hellner-Burris.

A lot of guns and even a grenade were turned in at the event.

All of the weapons that were surrendered will be checked by police and then destroyed.