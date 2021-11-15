NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Norwin School District will decide Monday night if it’ll require masks for the next few months or let parents choose.

The district is seeking a legal review of the mask requirement in K-12 schools. One mother claims the district’s taking advantage of what happened on Thursday.

A Commonwealth Court judge ruled to overturn the statewide mask mandate, calling it void. Norwin followed suit, emailing parents and telling them about the change. But when the state challenged the decision and put a stay on the order, Amber Keefer said Norwin never reversed course like other neighboring districts.

She forwarded emails between her and district leaders where she asks them to address “why Norwin is not complying with the state mask mandate that is still in effect due to the appeal and stay.”

The district responded, saying parent choice is now in effect, so she can continue to mask her two children.

Norwin School Board will choose between two health and safety plans Monday night. One will continue with the parent choice option, and the other will comply with the statewide mask mandate until Jan. 17, when the decision shifts over to local school leaders.

“They basically are staying the course that masks are not required and they have not addressed why they think they are above the law, which is explicitly what I asked in all of my email communication,” said Keefer. “Why does Norwin think they are above the law? Because right now, the mask mandate is still in place.”

Keefer says she’s in the minority in her district, saying she believes the majority of Norwin parents are pro-parent choice and anti-mask.