By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 14,001 new coronavirus cases and 132 additional deaths.

The statewide cumulative case count also includes 15,414 new cases that are counted as reinfections. Under new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once now. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,648,285 cases and 32,411 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,694 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 614 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity has risen to 10.3%.

The state says 14,638,258 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,540,667 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, November 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,819,107 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 66,911 cases among residents and 48,256 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,941 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,833 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

