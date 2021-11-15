By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Applications are open for the city's Snow Angels Program.
The program pairs older adults and residents with disabilities with nearby volunteers to help them shovel and salt their sidewalks and properties throughout the winter.
To request help from a snow angel, city residents must be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability and lack other resources to help.
Volunteers and neighbors in need can register online or call the city’s 311 response center.