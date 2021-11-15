CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Mobile Weather Lab, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With morning snow and rain in the forecast, a concern for drivers was what type of condition roadways would be in.

Early Monday morning, conditions near Mt. Nebo Road were showing only wet roads.

Snow was more visible along grassy areas near Portersville, but roadways there, and also near Butler, remained wet.

