By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A 305-foot-long floor-dropping water slide is coming to Sandcastle next year.
On Bombs Away, riders step into an enclosed capsule and the floor disappears without warning, dropping them into a tube spiraling six stories down.

“Guests have been waiting to blast off on Bombs Away and Sandcastle’s newest attraction is perfect for all water park thrill-seekers,” said Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls in a press release. “This drop is over the top, and riders will love looping around and around to the splash down.”

Along with the ride announcement, Kennywood and Sandcastle said the parks will be extending their operating schedules next year, including more days and more hours.