By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Jefferson Hills are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia.
The man left his home around 7 Tuesday morning, police said, and was last seen walking down Old Lebanon Church Road next to the U-Haul in Pleasant Hills. He was wearing a black Pirates baseball cap, blue jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.
He’s known to frequent Target and Walmart in West Mifflin, police said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police through 911 immediately.