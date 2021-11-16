By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in McKeesport, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a stabbing inside a home on Garbett Street on Tuesday.
First responders found a 39-year-old man stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspect, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for "knife wounds."
“Detectives are working with the district attorney’s office to determine charges,” police said in a release.