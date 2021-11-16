PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I am saying there’s a chance! What am I talking about? There will be a lunar eclipse this Friday morning and there will be a chance for us to see it.

If you have lived in W. Pennsylvania for any amount of time you know there are times where we are sunshine challenged. That is basically a fancy way of saying we see our share of mostly cloudy and overcast days that impacts our view of the heavens. It does look currently though that there is a solid chance on Friday morning having mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Before we get to the lunar eclipse, let’s talk about your forecast for today and Wednesday.

Highs today should be a little warmer than yesterday’s 41. I have us hitting 47 with mostly sunny afternoon skies. Winds won’t be as strong today as what we saw yesterday. While the wind direction will be variable, wind speeds should just be around 2-5 mph. Morning lows bottomed out around 30 degrees for most places.

A second warm front will slide through the area on Wednesday morning, with the deep wind flow coming in out of Texas and the deep south. This should fuel temperatures to near 70 degrees. I do have a low isolated rain chance on Wednesday morning as the warm front moves through. The rest of Wednesday will be dry and pleasant. I hope you have time to get out and to enjoy it.

The warmth will be around to start the day on Thursday with rain arriving after the morning rush. Temperatures will then drop for the rest of the day. At this point figuring out how warm we get on Thursday is the most difficult part of Thursday. Thursday’s high at 59 degrees. At this point it looks like clouds clear out on Thursday afternoon. This means we should see a few hours with mostly clear skies.

Current data shows our chance for seeing the lunar eclipse will be a narrow window. The eclipse begins just after 1:00 a.m. and goes just past 7:00 a.m. The peak eclipse, 97%, occurs at 4:02 a.m.

This means most of the moon is going to have a fantastically deep Japanese lantern red glow. It used to be called a blood moon in ancient times and you are going to understand why if you are up early on Friday.

