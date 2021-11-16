PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite bumping into some supply chain issues, the UPMC Mercy Pavillion is coming along right on schedule.

On Tuesday, KDKA was given a behind-the-scenes look at the construction site. Once it’s finished, the new facility in Uptown will become a hub for vision, rehab and research.

On the rehab side, the 410,000-square-foot tower will include 10 exam rooms and a rehab space with a healing garden that has grass, gravel, ramps and steps to help navigate different types of outdoor spaces before people face them in a real-life setting.

There will be more than 87,000 square feet of research space where some of the world’s leading vision experts will determine new ways to restore people’s vision. There will also be eight operating rooms.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up toward the end of the year, with occupancy in the first quarter of 2023.