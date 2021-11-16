PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite bumping into some supply chain issues, the UPMC Mercy Pavillion is coming along right on schedule.
On Tuesday, KDKA was given a behind-the-scenes look at the construction site. Once it's finished, the new facility in Uptown will become a hub for vision, rehab and research.
On the rehab side, the 410,000-square-foot tower will include 10 exam rooms and a rehab space with a healing garden that has grass, gravel, ramps and steps to help navigate different types of outdoor spaces before people face them in a real-life setting.
Construction is scheduled to wrap up toward the end of the year, with occupancy in the first quarter of 2023.