By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allen Place is holding a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic.
It will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allen Place, which is on the second floor at 227 Bonvue Street.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for people 5 years and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults. Anyone 3 or older can get the flu vaccine.
To get more information or register, email Kyanna Williams Pate at kwilliams@allenplacepgh.org or call Jerry Ann Allen at 412-303-3070.