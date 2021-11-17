By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite the loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, the Penguins and Sabres celebrated inclusivity.
It was the second joint Pride Game at PPG Paints Arena and both teams wore commemorative warm-up jerseys with the Pride Progress flag along with a Pride Game Patch.
Those jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting six organizations, including You Can Play.
You Can Play was founded by Penguins’ President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke in honor of his late son Brendan.
Burke's son died in a car accident not long after he had come out as gay.
You can bid on these jerseys and other Pride Night items on the Penguins Foundation website at this link.