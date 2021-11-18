By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEN AVON (KDKA) – The Ben Avon Volunteer Fire Department will be no more.

During the Ben Avon Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to use the services of the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Department as their provider for fire protection services.

The council cited multiple reasons for the decision, including falling volunteer numbers, rising operating costs, and duplication of local services.

“In 2008 and 2009, two fire protection evaluation studies were conducted by professional fire management consultants at the request of Ben Avon Borough and the surrounding communities,” the council said in a letter to residents. “They concluded that the consolidation of the fire companies in the north boroughs, specifically Emsworth and Ben Avon, would benefit the residents of the municipalities served by the fire companies.”

The Ben Avon mayor and council reached a multi-year agreement with the Ohio Township Police Department and NorthWest EMS in 2021, but the Ben Avon Volunteer Fire Company declined to develop a formal fire service agreement.

“The Ben Avon Volunteer Fire Company provided over 100 years of volunteer service to our community and we thank them for their dedication, service, and commitment as our first responders,” the letter from the council said.