By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time for congratulations and to break out the hair clippers for the Pitt long snapper!

On Wednesday, Cal Adomitis’ “Cal’s Kids” fundraiser for UPMC Children’s Hospital passed the $94,000 goal.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that NCAA players are allowed to use their name and likeness, Adomitis put his “likeness” on the line.

Specifically his hair.

He made the announcement that if fans helped him raise $94,000 to donate to UPMC Children’s for kids who are battling cancer.

The deal: raise $94,000 and he would cut his hair.

Wednesday afternoon, the goal was reached and his long locks aren’t long for this world.

So now, just one question remains – when’s the salon appointment?

Congratulations to Cal and all the fundraisers.