By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — One person was killed and two were hurt in a wrong-way crash on I-79 in Butler County.
A pickup truck was driving south when it crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed into another truck head-on.
As a result of that crash, those trucks then hit a third vehicle around the Portersville exit.
The driver of the first truck was flown to the hospital and his passenger was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The driver of the truck heading northbound, 58-year-old Harry Hibbard died at the scene.
Those inside the third vehicle only suffered mild injuries.