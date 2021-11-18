BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – We’re learning new details about the overdose death of a little girl in Brighton Heights.

Don Coleman, the baby’s father, actually told KDKA in October that it is his fault his daughter is dead.

Now, he’s being charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

It was August 19th when the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said 11-month-old Mi’Orah Coleman died of a fentanyl overdose.

The report states she was found unresponsive at a home on Goe Avenue in Brighton Heights. She was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The criminal complaint says while officers were investigating that day, they found three purple stamp bags on the front porch.

It was then on October 28th when Coleman called police and told them he was high the night his daughter died. He said he snorted heroin through a straw.

The police paperwork says he and the girl were on the bed in his bedroom watching TV. He said he and her were the only two in the room. His wife went out for the night.

Police say Coleman passed out at one point, woke up and noticed his daughter breathing funny.

When he later tried to pick her up, her body went limp. When medics arrived, he noticed a straw he was using to get high was found near the bed.

The complaint says after the girl’s death, Coleman put himself into a rehab center. While he was in there he spoke to his wife on the phone and she informed him that their daughter died of a fentanyl overdose.

Coleman also admitted to police he’s at fault for his daughter’s death.