By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to trafficking what's considered the most expensive freshwater fish in the world has been sentenced.
A judge gave Anthony Nugen, also known as JoJo Nguyen and Jackie Lee, five years of probation, including 180 days of home detention and 225 hours of community service.
He owned Ichiban Tropical Fish, prosecutors said, which sold rare and exotic freshwater tropical fish.
He admitted to selling illegally imported Asian arowana, or dragon fish, which are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The endangered and invasive fish sells for tens of thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.
He also pleaded guilty to selling invasive and injurious snakehead fish.