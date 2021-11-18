By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Washington County.
State police say 89-year-old Samuel Mayberry and 93-year-old Dolores Mayberry were found dead in a home off Skylark Drive in Canton Township on Thursday. They died from apparent gunshot wounds.
There are no signs of involvement from anyone outside the home and there are no safety concerns, police said.
Police and the Washington County District Attorney's Office are investigating.
