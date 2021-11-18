PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers have gathered outside of UPMC Presbyterian this morning as part of a protest.

The employees are calling for fair pay, safer staffing, and better working conditions.

“WE WANT RESPECT” about two dozen @UPMC are protesting. They’re demanding better pay, safer staffing levels and the right to form a union. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7ySk54VJ4l — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 18, 2021

They’re calling for a $20/hour minimum wage, more affordable healthcare, and the right to unionize.

Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey tweeted his support for the striking workers, saying he will join them later today.

UPMC workers have shown up through every challenge of the pandemic, now it’s time for us to show up for them. Join me and striking workers at 3 PM at UMPC Headquarters (600 Grant St.) https://t.co/ectcW17Pnn — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) November 18, 2021

Several workers are picketing outside the hospital this morning and they are also planning a demonstration outside of the Steel Tower at 3:00 this afternoon.

