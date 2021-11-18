CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers have gathered outside of UPMC Presbyterian this morning as part of a protest.

The employees are calling for fair pay, safer staffing, and better working conditions.

READ MORE: Borough Of Ben Avon Council Votes To Utilize Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company

They’re calling for a $20/hour minimum wage, more affordable healthcare, and the right to unionize.

READ MORE: Man Dies After Falling 2 Stories From Nova Place

Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey tweeted his support for the striking workers, saying he will join them later today.

Several workers are picketing outside the hospital this morning and they are also planning a demonstration outside of the Steel Tower at 3:00 this afternoon.

MORE NEWS: It's In The Game: Choosing Age-Appropriate Games For Kids This Holiday Season

We will bring you the latest online and on-air all day long.