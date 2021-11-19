PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are spiking again as temperatures go down.

On Friday, Allegheny County reported 845 new cases. Allegheny Health Network’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Whiting said cases are going up across the region.

According to the CDC, Allegheny County has the lowest positivity rate in our region at 10 percent. Armstrong County has the highest rate at 27 percent.

Dr. Whiting said low vaccination rates are contributing to the numbers.

Armstrong County is middle of the road with around 63 percent of people 12 and older fully vaccinated. The lowest is Beaver County at 57 percent, while Allegheny County has the most at 71 percent.

Allegheny Health Network is still combatting vaccine hesitancy with facts. According to Dr. Whiting, it’s one of the most studied vaccines we’ve ever had.

“I think every time we convince somebody to do it that had some reason not to do it, I think that recharges everybody to keep the fight going,” the doctor said.

At this point, AHN is not being overwhelmed with cases.

Dr. Whiting said the vaccine will allow for families to gather safely this holiday season.