Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Giselle

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Giselle is a gorgeous 2-year-old gal who came to Animal Friends after she was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. She may be small but she certainly has a lot to say! Giselle is quite the chatterbox and will often talk to anyone who will listen to her. When she’s not busy exploring her surroundings, she enjoys snuggling up next to you. Giselle is a Feline Leukemia (FeLV) positive cat and would do best living with other FeLV+ cats or as the only cat in a home. Looking for a new roommate? Giselle may just be the perfect one for you!

To find out more about how to adopt Giselle, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Tegan

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sadly, Tegan’s family was moving and could not take her with them. As of 11/28/2021, she is 3-years-old. Loves kids and was around kids 5-14 years of age. Does well with dogs and cats, but will chase rabbits. She has been crate trained. Loves playing ball and fetch. She also is a very talented singer/howler! Very good when being groomed. For some reason she is afraid of feet, will not bite, but runs away.

To find out more about how to adopt Tegan, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24