By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GLASSPORT (KDKA) – A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face in Glassport.

Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation after they were called to the 700 block of Oak Way just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found shell casings and other evidence of a shooting in a nearby alley.

The victim, a juvenile male, took himself to the Jefferson Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

He is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

