PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Jersey Shore 20, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14, Rochester 13

Southern Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 14

PIAA

Class 1A

First Round

Bishop Canevin 24, Cornell 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 28, Homer-Center 0

Juniata Valley 21, Portage Area 7

Northern Bedford 35, Reynolds 22

Old Forge 26, Williams Valley 7

Redbank Valley 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 21

Class 2A

First Round

Beaver Falls 21, Steel Valley 8

Karns City 35, Ridgway 7

Northern Lehigh 35, Lackawanna Trail 14

Richland 35, Forest Hills 6

Serra Catholic 13, Sto-Rox 12

Class 3A

First Round

Central Martinsburg 20, Bedford 14

Central Valley 51, Elizabeth Forward 0

Danville 35, Montoursville 28

Neumann-Goretti 26, North Schuylkill 21

Pittsburgh North Catholic 7, Avonworth 0

Scranton Prep 28, Wyoming Area 0

Class 4A

First Round

Aliquippa 27, McKeesport 21, 2OT

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Bishop Shanahan 14, Bonner-Prendergast 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Berks Catholic 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Kennard-Dale 0

Valley View 42, North Pocono 7

Class 5A

First Round

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, East Stroudsburg South 20

Exeter 42, Cedar Cliff 35

Governor Mifflin 38, Spring Grove 13

Moon 14, Penn Hills 9

Penn-Trafford 24, Pine-Richland 6

Rustin 19, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14

Strath Haven 34, Academy Park 6

Class 6A

First Round

Bethlehem Freedom 28, Emmaus 14

Coatesville 50, Ridley 14

Erie McDowell 27, Allderdice 13

Garnet Valley 58, Quakertown 39

State College 28, Delaware Valley 19

