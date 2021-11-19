By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was stabbed to death in McKeesport Friday.
First responders found a man stabbed in the chest after they were called to the 500 block of Sinclair Street around 3:30 p.m., Allegheny County police’s homicide unit said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
There's been no word on potential suspects or arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.