By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — More than 100,000 COVID-19 shots have gone into kids’ arms in Pennsylvania, the state Health Department said Friday.

It comes as the state is reporting 7,604 new coronavirus cases and 96 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,674,328 cases and 32,825 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,032 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 679 in ICUs.

The state says 14,871,992 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,564,299 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

A total of 100,327 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,844,084 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 67,300 cases among residents and 48,886 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,025 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 33,063 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: