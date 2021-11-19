By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without some key players for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.READ MORE: More Than 100K Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh has ruled out linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, guard Kevin Dotson and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Watt (hip/knee), Haden (foot) and Dotson (ankle) did not practice all week due to their injuries.READ MORE: Holiday Spirit: Great Places Where Families Can Volunteer In The Community
The team will also be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also on the list but his status is unknown for Sunday.