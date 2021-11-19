CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The three players did not practice all week due to injuries.
By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without some key players for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Pittsburgh has ruled out linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, guard Kevin Dotson and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Watt (hip/knee), Haden (foot) and Dotson (ankle) did not practice all week due to their injuries.

The team will also be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also on the list but his status is unknown for Sunday.