By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The duo from Columbus, Ohio will bring The Icy Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 31.
🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨@twentyonepilots are bringing THE ICY TOUR to PPG Paints Arena on 8/31/22 ψ Register NOW for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/Gi2KR9s0oQ
Tickets on sale to the public 11/24 @ 10 AM pic.twitter.com/kKdpDjIYym
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 18, 2021
The tour launches in St. Paul and wraps up in Seattle.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. You can find the details here.