By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Twenty One Pilots are stopping in Pittsburgh during their North America tour next summer.

The duo from Columbus, Ohio will bring The Icy Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 31.

The tour launches in St. Paul and wraps up in Seattle.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. You can find the details here.