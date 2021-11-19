By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A threat made to Woodland Hills High School will have students learning virtually today.
According to the principal's Facebook page, the school was alerted to a screenshot of an individual who had threatened the school and had it shared across social media.
“Due to the nature of this threat, the high school will be going virtual today, Friday, November 19,” Principal Manns said on her Facebook page.
Police have been made aware of the threat and they are investigating.
