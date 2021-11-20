By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car overnight in Pittsburgh.
The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. along Stanton Avenue.
First responders found the man on the ground unconscious and started performing CPR.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash.
Police are investigating.