LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bicycle Crash, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stanton Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car overnight in Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: One Person Taken To Hospital After Firefighters Battle Flames At 2-Alarm Fire On South Side

The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. along Stanton Avenue.

First responders found the man on the ground unconscious and started performing CPR.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash.

MORE NEWS: Light Up Night Festivities Set To Continue Saturday

Police are investigating.