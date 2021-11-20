By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Kids in Westmoreland County were working to make sure others have a merry Christmas with an incredible event.
The boys and girls lacrosse teams in Hempfield teamed up for "Stuff The Net" a toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots and they scored a huge turnout.
"Since we started talking about doing this fundraiser, all of the boys have really shown encouragement and they've all really wanted to help give back to kids that they know don't come from the situations they do," said Jake Bow, Hempfield Area Boys Lacrosse head coach. "I think they all really appreciate it and really seem to have a great time."
The two teams were able to fill more than 12 of the Toys For Tots donation bins with all the toys they collected.