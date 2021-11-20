By: KDKA Web Producer Patrick Damp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pitt takes on Virginia with their sites set on winning the ACC’s Coastal Division today, Kenny Pickett’s record-setting season continued.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Home In Derry Township
He now sits alone atop the record books for most passing yards in a season, passing Rod Rutherford’s 3,679 yards in the 2003 season.
READ MORE: Official: Woman Killed, Suspect Fatally Shot By Police
Another Record by Kenny Pickett‼️
Pitt Single-Season Passing Yards
1. Kenny Pickett (2021)
2. Rod Rutherford (2003)#H2P » #BeatUVA pic.twitter.com/Wjc0z7xzgq
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 20, 2021
Pickett, playing his 50th career game for the Panthers, has been making his presence felt in his senior season.MORE NEWS: Man From Carrick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Selling Meth As Part Of 'Drug Pipeline'
So far this season, he’s set the school record for completions as well as taking over the top spot for career passing yards, surpassing Alex Van Pelt who threw for 11,267 yards passing during his career from 1989-92.