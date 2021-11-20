By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was working on fell on him.
This afternoon in Slippery Rock Township, firefighters told KDKA the man was working on the truck at his home on Princeton Station Road when it fell on him.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
State police are looking into the incident.