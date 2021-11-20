By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Multiple local police departments came together to find toys for children on Santa's Nice List.
Officers from more than 20 local departments picked out toys from the North Versailles Walmart on Friday, with donations provided by Walmart, the Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Toy Run.
Police will take the toys to the Monroeville Mall to the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League’s “Stuff-A-Store.”
Gifts will then be given to Allegheny County children in time for the holidays.
Police say they are still accepting toy donations.